809 Palm Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This wonderful property has fully been upgraded bathrooms, tile floor, air conditioning and upgraded closet doors. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops, . A gardener is included for your spacious yard. Your pets are welcome! This property comes with RV parking and hook ups! Conveniently located next to shopping and freeways 15 and 78. This beautiful oasis home will not last long! Act fast!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Microwave

- In Wall Air Conditioning

- Tile Floor

- Family Room

- Granite Countertop

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Laundry Area- Garage

- Balcony/Deck/Patio

- Yard

- Auto Sprinkler System



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Driveways

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1960

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4759932)