809 Palm Ter
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

809 Palm Ter

809 Palm Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

809 Palm Terrace, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This wonderful property has fully been upgraded bathrooms, tile floor, air conditioning and upgraded closet doors. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops, . A gardener is included for your spacious yard. Your pets are welcome! This property comes with RV parking and hook ups! Conveniently located next to shopping and freeways 15 and 78. This beautiful oasis home will not last long! Act fast!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Microwave
- In Wall Air Conditioning
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Granite Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Laundry Area- Garage
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Yard
- Auto Sprinkler System

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Driveways
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1960
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4759932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Palm Ter have any available units?
809 Palm Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Palm Ter have?
Some of 809 Palm Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Palm Ter currently offering any rent specials?
809 Palm Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Palm Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Palm Ter is pet friendly.
Does 809 Palm Ter offer parking?
Yes, 809 Palm Ter offers parking.
Does 809 Palm Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Palm Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Palm Ter have a pool?
No, 809 Palm Ter does not have a pool.
Does 809 Palm Ter have accessible units?
No, 809 Palm Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Palm Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Palm Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
