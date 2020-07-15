All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 750 S Escondido Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
750 S Escondido Blvd
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

750 S Escondido Blvd

750 S Escondido Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

750 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Westside Park!

Property highlights:

- 1 bed/bath ground level unit
- Street parking/garage parking
- Gas range/oven and refrigerator included
- No pets allowed

*More pictures a virtual tour coming soon*

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Five Star Market, Mi Rancho Market, Cedar's Market, The Grand Tea Room, Starbucks and Kettle Coffee & Tea, Pegahs Kitchen, Tom's Famous Family Restaurant and many more!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/750-S-Escondido-Blvd-Escondido-CA-92025
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 S Escondido Blvd have any available units?
750 S Escondido Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 S Escondido Blvd have?
Some of 750 S Escondido Blvd's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 S Escondido Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
750 S Escondido Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 S Escondido Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 750 S Escondido Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 750 S Escondido Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 750 S Escondido Blvd offers parking.
Does 750 S Escondido Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 S Escondido Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 S Escondido Blvd have a pool?
No, 750 S Escondido Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 750 S Escondido Blvd have accessible units?
No, 750 S Escondido Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 750 S Escondido Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 S Escondido Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College