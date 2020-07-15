Amenities
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Westside Park!
Property highlights:
- 1 bed/bath ground level unit
- Street parking/garage parking
- Gas range/oven and refrigerator included
- No pets allowed
*More pictures a virtual tour coming soon*
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Five Star Market, Mi Rancho Market, Cedar's Market, The Grand Tea Room, Starbucks and Kettle Coffee & Tea, Pegahs Kitchen, Tom's Famous Family Restaurant and many more!
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/750-S-Escondido-Blvd-Escondido-CA-92025
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
