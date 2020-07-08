710 W 10th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 Bedroom Escondido Home with large yard - Recently renovated 2 bedroom home in Escondido! This cute home has been beautifully updated with new counter tops, cabinets, and new appliances. Coming into Summer, it's perfect timing to enjoy the amazing weather in your spacious backyard. Set up a TV in the covered patio to watch your favorite shows or to catch the game with your friends.



You're within minutes of freeway access, shopping center with Target, Men's Wearhouse, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and the wonderful Vintana above the Lexus dealership. Entertainment is within a short drive, what else could you need?



Visit our website, www.prpm.net, and click the Vacancies tab to see this and all other properties we have currently available. If you're interested in applying, click Apply Now on the property listing and it will take you through the process.



*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.



CAL DRE# 01426440



(RLNE5743368)