710 W 10th Avenue
710 W 10th Avenue

710 West Tenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 West Tenth Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 Bedroom Escondido Home with large yard - Recently renovated 2 bedroom home in Escondido! This cute home has been beautifully updated with new counter tops, cabinets, and new appliances. Coming into Summer, it's perfect timing to enjoy the amazing weather in your spacious backyard. Set up a TV in the covered patio to watch your favorite shows or to catch the game with your friends.

You're within minutes of freeway access, shopping center with Target, Men's Wearhouse, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and the wonderful Vintana above the Lexus dealership. Entertainment is within a short drive, what else could you need?

Visit our website, www.prpm.net, and click the Vacancies tab to see this and all other properties we have currently available. If you're interested in applying, click Apply Now on the property listing and it will take you through the process.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5743368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W 10th Avenue have any available units?
710 W 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 710 W 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 W 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 W 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 W 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

