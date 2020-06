Amenities

Home built in 2015, brand new flooring and paint, granite counter tops throughout, laundry in the attached garage, lots of closet storage, light an bright, enclosed small yard. Assigned additional 2 parking spaces, tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer trash. Pets subject to review and approval, Deposit $2,400.00 Available for move in Feb 27, 2020, showing during open house, please text only the manager for entry