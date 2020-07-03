Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath House in Country Club Area -

A virtual tour is on the Homes Management website.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home rests in the North Escondido Country Club area and is near Jesmond Dene Park. This desirable layout also includes appliances and is ready for move in! In addition, there is a private back yard and patio shade cover, perfect for outdoor relaxation. Close to schools and near the I-15 freeway access.



Provided appliances include a fridge, stove, washer, dryer, microwave, and dishwasher.



Other features included are a gardener, gas fireplace, dining area, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard.



Located near the corner of Rincon Ave and N Ash St, off Brookwood Ct.

626 Shadywood Dr

Escondido CA 92026



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies



See a short video tour on YouTube, here: youtu.be/rF_9KumRKGA



NO PETS.

No Subletting or Co-Signers.

No Tenant Improvements or Painting.

We require renters insurance.



