Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

626 Shadywood Dr

626 Shadywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 Shadywood Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath House in Country Club Area -
A virtual tour is on the Homes Management website.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home rests in the North Escondido Country Club area and is near Jesmond Dene Park. This desirable layout also includes appliances and is ready for move in! In addition, there is a private back yard and patio shade cover, perfect for outdoor relaxation. Close to schools and near the I-15 freeway access.

Provided appliances include a fridge, stove, washer, dryer, microwave, and dishwasher.

Other features included are a gardener, gas fireplace, dining area, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard.

Located near the corner of Rincon Ave and N Ash St, off Brookwood Ct.
626 Shadywood Dr
Escondido CA 92026

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies

See a short video tour on YouTube, here: youtu.be/rF_9KumRKGA

NO PETS.
No Subletting or Co-Signers.
No Tenant Improvements or Painting.
We require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Shadywood Dr have any available units?
626 Shadywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Shadywood Dr have?
Some of 626 Shadywood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Shadywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
626 Shadywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Shadywood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 626 Shadywood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 626 Shadywood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 626 Shadywood Dr offers parking.
Does 626 Shadywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Shadywood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Shadywood Dr have a pool?
No, 626 Shadywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 626 Shadywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 626 Shadywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Shadywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Shadywood Dr has units with dishwashers.

