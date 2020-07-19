535 N. Beech St. 13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious lower level Escondido Condo - 2 Parking Spaces - This end unit 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo comes with a fully equipped kitchen: fridge, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Laundry hook-ups in hall closet, dryer is electric only.



Tile in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Central heat & A/C with programmable thermostat and ADT alarm system installed (service not included).



Two assigned parking spaces: one carport and one uncovered. Community pool. Close to shopping.



Pet Policy- Limit of 2 cats/dogs under 40Lbs with additional pet deposit. No pet rent.

1 Year Lease

Combined income to be about 2.5 times the rent = $4125/mo.

Tenant pays SDGE and hot water

Cold water and trash are included



(RLNE4590573)