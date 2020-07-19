535 N. Beech St. 13

Amenities
Spacious lower level Escondido Condo - 2 Parking Spaces - This end unit 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo comes with a fully equipped kitchen: fridge, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Laundry hook-ups in hall closet, dryer is electric only.
Tile in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Central heat & A/C with programmable thermostat and ADT alarm system installed (service not included).
Two assigned parking spaces: one carport and one uncovered. Community pool. Close to shopping.
Pet Policy- Limit of 2 cats/dogs under 40Lbs with additional pet deposit. No pet rent.
1 Year Lease
Combined income to be about 2.5 times the rent = $4125/mo.
Tenant pays SDGE and hot water
Cold water and trash are included
(RLNE4590573)