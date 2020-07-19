All apartments in Escondido
535 N. Beech St. 13

535 N Beech St · No Longer Available
Location

535 N Beech St, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious lower level Escondido Condo - 2 Parking Spaces - This end unit 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo comes with a fully equipped kitchen: fridge, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Laundry hook-ups in hall closet, dryer is electric only.

Tile in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Central heat & A/C with programmable thermostat and ADT alarm system installed (service not included).

Two assigned parking spaces: one carport and one uncovered. Community pool. Close to shopping.

Pet Policy- Limit of 2 cats/dogs under 40Lbs with additional pet deposit. No pet rent.
1 Year Lease
Combined income to be about 2.5 times the rent = $4125/mo.
Tenant pays SDGE and hot water
Cold water and trash are included

(RLNE4590573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have any available units?
535 N. Beech St. 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have?
Some of 535 N. Beech St. 13's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 N. Beech St. 13 currently offering any rent specials?
535 N. Beech St. 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 N. Beech St. 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 N. Beech St. 13 is pet friendly.
Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 offer parking?
Yes, 535 N. Beech St. 13 offers parking.
Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 N. Beech St. 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have a pool?
Yes, 535 N. Beech St. 13 has a pool.
Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have accessible units?
No, 535 N. Beech St. 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 N. Beech St. 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 N. Beech St. 13 has units with dishwashers.
