Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home With Lots Of Land In The Heart Of Escondido - Address: 527 S Citrus Ave Escondido, CA 92027



Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350



Come take a look at this beautiful recently upgraded home in the heart of escondido! The property has plenty of surrounding yard and has recently been upgraded! Brand new appliances and freshly painted!!



Pets welcome with an additional pet fee!



(RLNE5448361)