All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 463 Nantucket Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
463 Nantucket Glen
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:38 AM

463 Nantucket Glen

463 Nantucket Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

463 Nantucket Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This spacious townhome comes equipped with a detached 2 car garage. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Spacious living room great for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and central air. Unit also features a Washer/Dryer. Patio slider opens to the private backyard area. Community features access to Cape Concord pools and spas, 9 month lease with option to renew to a yearly lease. Tenant pays utilities. Additional deposit for pets. ***Please do not disturb current occupants***

Open House Saturday 2/29 and Sunday 3/1 10:30am-2pm

Contact us to schedule your tour, this property won't be available long!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 3/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Nantucket Glen have any available units?
463 Nantucket Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 Nantucket Glen have?
Some of 463 Nantucket Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Nantucket Glen currently offering any rent specials?
463 Nantucket Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Nantucket Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 463 Nantucket Glen is pet friendly.
Does 463 Nantucket Glen offer parking?
Yes, 463 Nantucket Glen offers parking.
Does 463 Nantucket Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 463 Nantucket Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Nantucket Glen have a pool?
Yes, 463 Nantucket Glen has a pool.
Does 463 Nantucket Glen have accessible units?
No, 463 Nantucket Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Nantucket Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 Nantucket Glen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College