463 Nantucket Glen

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This spacious townhome comes equipped with a detached 2 car garage. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Spacious living room great for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and central air. Unit also features a Washer/Dryer. Patio slider opens to the private backyard area. Community features access to Cape Concord pools and spas, 9 month lease with option to renew to a yearly lease. Tenant pays utilities. Additional deposit for pets. ***Please do not disturb current occupants***



Open House Saturday 2/29 and Sunday 3/1 10:30am-2pm



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 3/18/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

