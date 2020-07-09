426 Hanford Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub online portal

Updated Escondido 2BR 2BA Townhome. Assoc. Pool/Spa in Cape Concord Comm. - This newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Cape Condord community features 1154 sf, of comfortable living. New paint and wood-like flooring, remodeled master bathroom plus fireplace and plantation shutters are some of its most striking features. Townhome includes refrigerator and washer/dryer, front and back patios, 2 car garage and privileges to the community pool and spa, clubhouse and lovely greenbelt area. Pay your rent 24/7 using convenient online portal. Security deposit: $2750.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel now, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Landlord pays trash and HOA. Tenant pays water and SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



No Pets Allowed



