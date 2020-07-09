All apartments in Escondido
426 Hanford Glen
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

426 Hanford Glen

426 Hanford Glen · No Longer Available
Location

426 Hanford Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
online portal
Updated Escondido 2BR 2BA Townhome. Assoc. Pool/Spa in Cape Concord Comm. - This newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Cape Condord community features 1154 sf, of comfortable living. New paint and wood-like flooring, remodeled master bathroom plus fireplace and plantation shutters are some of its most striking features. Townhome includes refrigerator and washer/dryer, front and back patios, 2 car garage and privileges to the community pool and spa, clubhouse and lovely greenbelt area. Pay your rent 24/7 using convenient online portal. Security deposit: $2750.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel now, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Landlord pays trash and HOA. Tenant pays water and SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Hanford Glen have any available units?
426 Hanford Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Hanford Glen have?
Some of 426 Hanford Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Hanford Glen currently offering any rent specials?
426 Hanford Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Hanford Glen pet-friendly?
No, 426 Hanford Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 426 Hanford Glen offer parking?
Yes, 426 Hanford Glen offers parking.
Does 426 Hanford Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Hanford Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Hanford Glen have a pool?
Yes, 426 Hanford Glen has a pool.
Does 426 Hanford Glen have accessible units?
No, 426 Hanford Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Hanford Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Hanford Glen has units with dishwashers.

