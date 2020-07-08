412 E 7th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Historic 1BR 1BA Home in Old Escondido. A/C, 1 Car Garage. Quaint! - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with authenticated historical home character, and just enough upgrades for truly comfortable living. Fresh clean paint and brand new laminate wood flooring all framed in crisp white trim, window coverings and shutters. Central A/C & heat, ceiling fan, gas range and full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of creative storage and use of space, including wrap-around shelving that runs throughout the home. Custom bathroom with custom creative tile art! Cozy, covered front porch in a whimsical garden setting complete with a peach and plum tree. Stepping stones and a quaint walkway take you to the detached garage with room for one vehicle; not intended for storage. Situated in a quiet, tree lined neighborhood and within walking distance of Escondido's historic downtown with its many shops, restaurants, farmer's market and community events.

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957 for more information.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscaping.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291821)