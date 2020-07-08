All apartments in Escondido
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

412 E 7th Ave

412 East Seventh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 East Seventh Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Historic 1BR 1BA Home in Old Escondido. A/C, 1 Car Garage. Quaint! - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with authenticated historical home character, and just enough upgrades for truly comfortable living. Fresh clean paint and brand new laminate wood flooring all framed in crisp white trim, window coverings and shutters. Central A/C & heat, ceiling fan, gas range and full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of creative storage and use of space, including wrap-around shelving that runs throughout the home. Custom bathroom with custom creative tile art! Cozy, covered front porch in a whimsical garden setting complete with a peach and plum tree. Stepping stones and a quaint walkway take you to the detached garage with room for one vehicle; not intended for storage. Situated in a quiet, tree lined neighborhood and within walking distance of Escondido's historic downtown with its many shops, restaurants, farmer's market and community events.
Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957 for more information.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscaping.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E 7th Ave have any available units?
412 E 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E 7th Ave have?
Some of 412 E 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 412 E 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 412 E 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 E 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 412 E 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 412 E 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 412 E 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 E 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

