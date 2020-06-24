All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 336 Idaho Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
336 Idaho Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

336 Idaho Ave

336 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

336 Idaho Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex in the Heart of Escondido with Upgrades Throughout - Welcome, Home! This modern and trendy duplex is everything you've been searching for!

Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom wood-like laminate flooring, and a beautiful white brick fireplace. The unit has upgraded baseboards, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and windows making it move in ready!

The kitchen is naturally well-lit and includes a custom island with extra storage and countertop space. It leads directly into the kitchen where you will find newly updated stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and LED canned lights, modern fixtures, and new cabinets.

Both bedrooms are spacious with beautiful wood-like laminate flooring, ceiling fans, and blinds. The bathroom has a tiled shower and bathtub, granite countertops, updated cabinets, a newer toilet, and a beautiful custom mirror.

Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your cozy covered patio with fenced yard. There is plenty of space for a small garden and patio furniture.

Parking includes a 1 car detached garage and 2 assigned parking spots.

Small pets on approval
Includes water and trash
Tenant pays SDG&E and cable

Please contact (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3907083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Idaho Ave have any available units?
336 Idaho Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Idaho Ave have?
Some of 336 Idaho Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Idaho Ave currently offering any rent specials?
336 Idaho Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Idaho Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Idaho Ave is pet friendly.
Does 336 Idaho Ave offer parking?
Yes, 336 Idaho Ave offers parking.
Does 336 Idaho Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Idaho Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Idaho Ave have a pool?
No, 336 Idaho Ave does not have a pool.
Does 336 Idaho Ave have accessible units?
No, 336 Idaho Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Idaho Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Idaho Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College