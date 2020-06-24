336 Idaho Ave

Amenities

2 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex in the Heart of Escondido with Upgrades Throughout - Welcome, Home! This modern and trendy duplex is everything you've been searching for!



Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom wood-like laminate flooring, and a beautiful white brick fireplace. The unit has upgraded baseboards, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and windows making it move in ready!



The kitchen is naturally well-lit and includes a custom island with extra storage and countertop space. It leads directly into the kitchen where you will find newly updated stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and LED canned lights, modern fixtures, and new cabinets.



Both bedrooms are spacious with beautiful wood-like laminate flooring, ceiling fans, and blinds. The bathroom has a tiled shower and bathtub, granite countertops, updated cabinets, a newer toilet, and a beautiful custom mirror.



Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your cozy covered patio with fenced yard. There is plenty of space for a small garden and patio furniture.



Parking includes a 1 car detached garage and 2 assigned parking spots.



Small pets on approval

Includes water and trash

Tenant pays SDG&E and cable



Please contact (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!



