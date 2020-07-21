334 Idaho Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex in the Heart of Escondido with Upgrades Throughout - Welcome Home! This modern and trendy duplex is everything you've been searching for!



Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom tile flooring, and a beautiful white brick fireplace. The unit has been recently updated with baseboards, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and windows making it move in ready!



The intimate dining area is naturally well-lit and perfect for family dinners. It leads directly into the kitchen where you will find stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and LED can lights, modern fixtures, and newer cabinets.



Both bedrooms are spacious with newer carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds. The bathroom has a tiled shower and bathtub, granite countertops, and a beautiful custom mirror.



Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your cozy fenced patio where you can grow a small herb garden or enjoy a summer bbq.



Parking includes a 1 car attached garage, 1 carport, and 2 assigned parking spots.



Small pets on approval

Owner pays water, trash, sewer & gardener.

Tenant pays SDG&E and cable



Washer and dryer were purchased by the current tenant, but they are willing to sell it!

Currently, tenant occupied, please drive by first before calling to schedule a showing!



Please contact (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE3191596)