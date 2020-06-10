All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3317 Vista Rocosa

3317 Vista Rocosa · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Vista Rocosa, Escondido, CA 92029
Lake Hodges

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3317 Vista Rocosa Available 05/01/20 Spacious Four Bedroom House in Escondido! - 3200 sq. ft. 4 bed/ 2.5 bath single family home in the community of Lomas Serena of Escondido. Laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout with plenty of natural lighting. Front formal family room with a fireplace and large living room space with a wet bar, fireplace and access to the backyard patio. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Kitchen appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with wall to ceiling mirrored closets. Master bedroom with a bonus room and access to the back yard and patio from french doors. Master bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk in closet. Laundry room with a washer/dryer and additional laundry sink. Property is tucked back on a private street with 1.28 acres of usable space with a spacious backyard and canyon view. Home enjoys direct access to the Lake Hodges trail system from your own private back gate. Pets will be considered under approval. 3 car attached garage. Close to freeway entrances! Must see!!!
DRE01197438

(RLNE3716100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Vista Rocosa have any available units?
3317 Vista Rocosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Vista Rocosa have?
Some of 3317 Vista Rocosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Vista Rocosa currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Vista Rocosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Vista Rocosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Vista Rocosa is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Vista Rocosa offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Vista Rocosa offers parking.
Does 3317 Vista Rocosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Vista Rocosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Vista Rocosa have a pool?
No, 3317 Vista Rocosa does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Vista Rocosa have accessible units?
No, 3317 Vista Rocosa does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Vista Rocosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Vista Rocosa has units with dishwashers.

