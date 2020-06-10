Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3317 Vista Rocosa Available 05/01/20 Spacious Four Bedroom House in Escondido! - 3200 sq. ft. 4 bed/ 2.5 bath single family home in the community of Lomas Serena of Escondido. Laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout with plenty of natural lighting. Front formal family room with a fireplace and large living room space with a wet bar, fireplace and access to the backyard patio. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Kitchen appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with wall to ceiling mirrored closets. Master bedroom with a bonus room and access to the back yard and patio from french doors. Master bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk in closet. Laundry room with a washer/dryer and additional laundry sink. Property is tucked back on a private street with 1.28 acres of usable space with a spacious backyard and canyon view. Home enjoys direct access to the Lake Hodges trail system from your own private back gate. Pets will be considered under approval. 3 car attached garage. Close to freeway entrances! Must see!!!

DRE01197438



(RLNE3716100)