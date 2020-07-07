All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

322 Poppyfield Gn

322 Poppyfield Glen · No Longer Available
Location

322 Poppyfield Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
322 Poppyfield Gn Available 05/01/20 Nice two bedroom starter home - Tired of apartment living? Need a small yard with some privacy? This is the starter home for you. Or Maybe just want to downsize! Very nice two bedroom home with fenced yard, two bath, two car garage with fireplace. Quiet neighborhood, close to public and private schools and freeway. Community pool for relief from the warm summer days. Give us a call to schedule a showing of your next home at 760-744-6000.

(RLNE2646567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have any available units?
322 Poppyfield Gn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 322 Poppyfield Gn currently offering any rent specials?
322 Poppyfield Gn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Poppyfield Gn pet-friendly?
No, 322 Poppyfield Gn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn offer parking?
Yes, 322 Poppyfield Gn offers parking.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Poppyfield Gn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have a pool?
Yes, 322 Poppyfield Gn has a pool.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have accessible units?
No, 322 Poppyfield Gn does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Poppyfield Gn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Poppyfield Gn have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Poppyfield Gn does not have units with air conditioning.

