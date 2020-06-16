Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

316 Antoni Glen #904 Available 05/28/20 ***NEW LISTING: 2 BR/ 2.5 BA with Attached 2-Car Garage in Contempo*** - Highly desirable Escondido community: Contempo. This Tri-Story provides a spacious open and contemporary floor plan. 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The Master bathroom has a double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The kitchen has white cabinetry throughout with a 5 burner gas range, large island/ breakfast bar, and large pantry. Two car garage with direct access to the condo. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer in residence. Light and bright with large windows and patio. The common area includes courtyards with gas BBQs. Schools: Central Elementary, Del Dios Middle, and San Pasqual High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5787534)