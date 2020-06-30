All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:08 AM

2855 Wanek Road

Location

2855 Wanek Road, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New updated single storey condo with pool, double car garage with lots of storage. New stainless appliances, Escondido- 2 - bedrooms with wall length closets, 1 bathroom, kitchen with walk-in pantry and dining area, vaulted ceiling in living room and dining room both accessing out to the gated courtyard with a private entrance. Well maintained grounds where there is a swimming pool/hot tub in a gated area.
New side-by-side fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stacked laundry centre. Garburator, new gas furnace with air conditioner. Smoke free - No smoking Unit. No pets.
Double car garage with storage area and door opener . Water included. Walking distance to public transit and close to conveniences: schools, stores, gas stations, coffee shops, restaurants, college, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 30 minutes to the ocean. $1,995.00/month and deposit of $2,105.00.
An Avail landlord using 'Avail landlord software'. - ....... Reply at Avail.co for more information. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Wanek Road have any available units?
2855 Wanek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Wanek Road have?
Some of 2855 Wanek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Wanek Road currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Wanek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Wanek Road pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Wanek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2855 Wanek Road offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Wanek Road offers parking.
Does 2855 Wanek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 Wanek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Wanek Road have a pool?
Yes, 2855 Wanek Road has a pool.
Does 2855 Wanek Road have accessible units?
No, 2855 Wanek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Wanek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Wanek Road has units with dishwashers.

