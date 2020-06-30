2855 Wanek Road

Amenities
New updated single storey condo with pool, double car garage with lots of storage. New stainless appliances, Escondido- 2 - bedrooms with wall length closets, 1 bathroom, kitchen with walk-in pantry and dining area, vaulted ceiling in living room and dining room both accessing out to the gated courtyard with a private entrance. Well maintained grounds where there is a swimming pool/hot tub in a gated area.
New side-by-side fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stacked laundry centre. Garburator, new gas furnace with air conditioner. Smoke free - No smoking Unit. No pets.
Double car garage with storage area and door opener . Water included. Walking distance to public transit and close to conveniences: schools, stores, gas stations, coffee shops, restaurants, college, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 30 minutes to the ocean. $1,995.00/month and deposit of $2,105.00.
An Avail landlord using 'Avail landlord software'. - ....... Reply at Avail.co for more information. Thanks