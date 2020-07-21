2681 Ponderosa Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home - Air-conditioned and upgraded home on cul de sac street in Chapparal Ridge boasts 3200 sq. ft., large kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances including two oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas grill-top range, distressed maple plank hardwood flooring throughout first floor with extra-large great room style living area, formal and family dining areas, family room and kitchen, fireplace, niche for entertainment center, formal entry and tiled baths. Master bedroom suite on first floor has berber carpet, walk-in closet, large soaking tub, shower, dual sink vanity and bedroom has sliding door access to easy care yard and two large patio areas. Two additional bedrooms and separate full bath plus laundry room with full size washer and deep sink and half bath also on first level. Fourth bedroom, full bath and large loft with balcony upstairs. All bedroom have berber neutral carpet. Other features include built-in surround sound in family room, custom drop lighting over kitchen island and custom chandelier over formal dining room, three car attached garage, fountains in yard. Close to shopping and schools. Will allow two pets maximum 25lbs.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE5159907)