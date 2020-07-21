All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2681 Ponderosa Court

2681 Ponderosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

2681 Ponderosa Court, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home - Air-conditioned and upgraded home on cul de sac street in Chapparal Ridge boasts 3200 sq. ft., large kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances including two oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas grill-top range, distressed maple plank hardwood flooring throughout first floor with extra-large great room style living area, formal and family dining areas, family room and kitchen, fireplace, niche for entertainment center, formal entry and tiled baths. Master bedroom suite on first floor has berber carpet, walk-in closet, large soaking tub, shower, dual sink vanity and bedroom has sliding door access to easy care yard and two large patio areas. Two additional bedrooms and separate full bath plus laundry room with full size washer and deep sink and half bath also on first level. Fourth bedroom, full bath and large loft with balcony upstairs. All bedroom have berber neutral carpet. Other features include built-in surround sound in family room, custom drop lighting over kitchen island and custom chandelier over formal dining room, three car attached garage, fountains in yard. Close to shopping and schools. Will allow two pets maximum 25lbs.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE5159907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Ponderosa Court have any available units?
2681 Ponderosa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2681 Ponderosa Court have?
Some of 2681 Ponderosa Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 Ponderosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Ponderosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Ponderosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2681 Ponderosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 2681 Ponderosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2681 Ponderosa Court offers parking.
Does 2681 Ponderosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Ponderosa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Ponderosa Court have a pool?
No, 2681 Ponderosa Court does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Ponderosa Court have accessible units?
No, 2681 Ponderosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Ponderosa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2681 Ponderosa Court has units with dishwashers.
