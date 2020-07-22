All apartments in Escondido
263 N Kalmia St
263 N Kalmia St

263 North Kalmia Street · No Longer Available
Location

263 North Kalmia Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location! Beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse near the Art Centre! - **AVAILABLE: 3/16
**Move pictures to come

This beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is located just steps away from the California Center of the Arts! Park-like setting with attached garage and laundry hookups. The unit has a lovely, contemporary feel with the fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Large windows provide lots of natural lighting, especially in the upstairs areas. Enjoy the sunshine from one of two of the balconies, one facing west, one facing east. This unit is a definite must-see!

Lease - 1yr
Parking - Garage and Street
Laundry - Hoodk-ups
Pets - Small (25lbs or less) or Call to inquire

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 N Kalmia St have any available units?
263 N Kalmia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 N Kalmia St have?
Some of 263 N Kalmia St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 N Kalmia St currently offering any rent specials?
263 N Kalmia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 N Kalmia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 N Kalmia St is pet friendly.
Does 263 N Kalmia St offer parking?
Yes, 263 N Kalmia St offers parking.
Does 263 N Kalmia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 N Kalmia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 N Kalmia St have a pool?
No, 263 N Kalmia St does not have a pool.
Does 263 N Kalmia St have accessible units?
No, 263 N Kalmia St does not have accessible units.
Does 263 N Kalmia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 N Kalmia St does not have units with dishwashers.
