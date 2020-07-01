All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2487 Turnbridge Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2487 Turnbridge Glen
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

2487 Turnbridge Glen

2487 Turnbridge Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2487 Turnbridge Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1695 / 2br - 1080ft2 - REDUCED RENT PRICE & DEPOSIT 2b2b Townhouse (Escondido) - For rent-1,080 sq. ft. 2 Bedrm. 2 Bath single level townhouse w/ attached 2 car garage.

*Cape Concord Townhouse Complex
*Single levelno one above you or below you
*Attached full size 2 car garage
*Cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area and in the master bedroom
*Central air and heat
*Fireplace with gas log
*Double pane vinyl windows and sliding glass door
*Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms
*Custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms
*Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice dispenser
*Stainless steel gas stove
*Stainless steel dishwasher
*Stainless steel above-the-stove microwave
*Vinyl double pane picture window in the kitchen
*2 patiosone in front between the garage and the front door and one in the back
*Automatic garage door opener
*Tile in the entrance, dining area, kitchen, bathrooms and hallway
*Carpet in the dining room and bedrooms
*Recessed lighting in the kitchen
*Stainless steel double sink in the kitchen
*Washing machine and gas dryer in the garage
*Tub/shower combo in both bathrooms
*Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms
*Faux wood blinds in the bedrooms
*Ceiling fans with lights in both bedrooms and in the dining area
*Community pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and greenbelts with plenty of mature trees all over the complex.
*Very quiet community. Most residents are homeowners.
*Trash included with the rent of $1,695.00.
*One small pet allowed with a $500.00 deposit.

TERMS:
*No smoking
*A deposit of $650.00 and one month rent of $1,695.00 needed.
*Credit report $35.00 per person, which will be applied towards the rent if approved. Otherwise, it is non-refundable. Foreclosures are okay so long as the rest of your credit shows that you are current on the rest of your bills. One year lease required. Sub-leasing not allowed.

Call for more info: Tel. (714) 313-6433-cell

ADDRESS:
2487 Turnbridge Glen
Escondido

(RLNE5223440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have any available units?
2487 Turnbridge Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have?
Some of 2487 Turnbridge Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2487 Turnbridge Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2487 Turnbridge Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2487 Turnbridge Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2487 Turnbridge Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2487 Turnbridge Glen offers parking.
Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2487 Turnbridge Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2487 Turnbridge Glen has a pool.
Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have accessible units?
No, 2487 Turnbridge Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2487 Turnbridge Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2487 Turnbridge Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College