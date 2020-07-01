Amenities
$1695 / 2br - 1080ft2 - REDUCED RENT PRICE & DEPOSIT 2b2b Townhouse (Escondido) - For rent-1,080 sq. ft. 2 Bedrm. 2 Bath single level townhouse w/ attached 2 car garage.
*Cape Concord Townhouse Complex
*Single levelno one above you or below you
*Attached full size 2 car garage
*Cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area and in the master bedroom
*Central air and heat
*Fireplace with gas log
*Double pane vinyl windows and sliding glass door
*Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms
*Custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms
*Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice dispenser
*Stainless steel gas stove
*Stainless steel dishwasher
*Stainless steel above-the-stove microwave
*Vinyl double pane picture window in the kitchen
*2 patiosone in front between the garage and the front door and one in the back
*Automatic garage door opener
*Tile in the entrance, dining area, kitchen, bathrooms and hallway
*Carpet in the dining room and bedrooms
*Recessed lighting in the kitchen
*Stainless steel double sink in the kitchen
*Washing machine and gas dryer in the garage
*Tub/shower combo in both bathrooms
*Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms
*Faux wood blinds in the bedrooms
*Ceiling fans with lights in both bedrooms and in the dining area
*Community pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and greenbelts with plenty of mature trees all over the complex.
*Very quiet community. Most residents are homeowners.
*Trash included with the rent of $1,695.00.
*One small pet allowed with a $500.00 deposit.
TERMS:
*No smoking
*A deposit of $650.00 and one month rent of $1,695.00 needed.
*Credit report $35.00 per person, which will be applied towards the rent if approved. Otherwise, it is non-refundable. Foreclosures are okay so long as the rest of your credit shows that you are current on the rest of your bills. One year lease required. Sub-leasing not allowed.
Call for more info: Tel. (714) 313-6433-cell
ADDRESS:
2487 Turnbridge Glen
Escondido
(RLNE5223440)