2487 Turnbridge Glen

Amenities

$1695 / 2br - 1080ft2 - REDUCED RENT PRICE & DEPOSIT 2b2b Townhouse (Escondido) - For rent-1,080 sq. ft. 2 Bedrm. 2 Bath single level townhouse w/ attached 2 car garage.



*Cape Concord Townhouse Complex

*Single levelno one above you or below you

*Attached full size 2 car garage

*Cathedral ceilings in the living and dining area and in the master bedroom

*Central air and heat

*Fireplace with gas log

*Double pane vinyl windows and sliding glass door

*Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms

*Custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms

*Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice dispenser

*Stainless steel gas stove

*Stainless steel dishwasher

*Stainless steel above-the-stove microwave

*Vinyl double pane picture window in the kitchen

*2 patiosone in front between the garage and the front door and one in the back

*Automatic garage door opener

*Tile in the entrance, dining area, kitchen, bathrooms and hallway

*Carpet in the dining room and bedrooms

*Recessed lighting in the kitchen

*Stainless steel double sink in the kitchen

*Washing machine and gas dryer in the garage

*Tub/shower combo in both bathrooms

*Mirrored wardrobe doors in both bedrooms

*Faux wood blinds in the bedrooms

*Ceiling fans with lights in both bedrooms and in the dining area

*Community pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and greenbelts with plenty of mature trees all over the complex.

*Very quiet community. Most residents are homeowners.

*Trash included with the rent of $1,695.00.

*One small pet allowed with a $500.00 deposit.



TERMS:

*No smoking

*A deposit of $650.00 and one month rent of $1,695.00 needed.

*Credit report $35.00 per person, which will be applied towards the rent if approved. Otherwise, it is non-refundable. Foreclosures are okay so long as the rest of your credit shows that you are current on the rest of your bills. One year lease required. Sub-leasing not allowed.



Call for more info: Tel. (714) 313-6433-cell



ADDRESS:

2487 Turnbridge Glen

Escondido



