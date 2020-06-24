All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

240 James Street

240 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 James Street, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Escondido, 240 James St - Lovely Single Level Home on Cul-De-Sac Close to All! - Charming single level home on a cul-de-sac conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Living room has vaulted ceilings and wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedrooms #1 and 2 have wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a closet organizer. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, closet organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk-in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4890952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 James Street have any available units?
240 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 James Street have?
Some of 240 James Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 240 James Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 James Street offers parking.
Does 240 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 James Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 James Street have a pool?
No, 240 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 James Street have accessible units?
No, 240 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 James Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 James Street has units with dishwashers.
