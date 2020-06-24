240 James Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Escondido, 240 James St - Lovely Single Level Home on Cul-De-Sac Close to All! - Charming single level home on a cul-de-sac conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Living room has vaulted ceilings and wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedrooms #1 and 2 have wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a closet organizer. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, closet organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk-in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



