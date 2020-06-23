All apartments in Escondido
2262 Mark Pl
2262 Mark Pl

2262 Mark Place · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Mark Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2262 Mark Pl Available 02/10/20 Great 4 Bed 2 Bath w/Solar in Escondido Available Feb. 10th! - Well taken care of home with plenty of upgrades on quiet cul-de-sac. Single story, 4 beds 2 baths. Occupants are in the middle of a move and pics will be coming soon. Newer kitchen, upgraded master bed, and bath, the vast majority of the home is laminate or ceramic tile. Very low maintenance landscaping w/back and side yards have professionally installed artificial grass. Top notch surveillance system installed throughout. Pets welcome.

Rent is $2500 plus solar payment of $220. The electric bill will be nominal.

Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4665229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Mark Pl have any available units?
2262 Mark Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 2262 Mark Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Mark Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Mark Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Mark Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Mark Pl offer parking?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2262 Mark Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Mark Pl have a pool?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Mark Pl have accessible units?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Mark Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Mark Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Mark Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
