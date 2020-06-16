All apartments in Escondido
2259 Raintree Pl
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2259 Raintree Pl

2259 Raintree Place · No Longer Available
Location

2259 Raintree Place, Escondido, CA 92026
Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Remodeled Two-story Lush Private Spanish-style home Two-story Private Spanish-style home on quiet cul-du-sac with a floor to ceiling fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a large fenced backyard opening to lush greenbelt. Just remodeled from the inside out with a new kitchen, premium appliances, plank flooring throughout the first floor, new carpet and flooring upstairs, and new bathrooms. Home offers a large master suite with attached bathroom, large walk in closet and view of the greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2259 Raintree Pl have any available units?
2259 Raintree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 Raintree Pl have?
Some of 2259 Raintree Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 Raintree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2259 Raintree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 Raintree Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 Raintree Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2259 Raintree Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2259 Raintree Pl offers parking.
Does 2259 Raintree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2259 Raintree Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 Raintree Pl have a pool?
No, 2259 Raintree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2259 Raintree Pl have accessible units?
No, 2259 Raintree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 Raintree Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 Raintree Pl has units with dishwashers.

