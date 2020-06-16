2259 Raintree Pl

Amenities
Remodeled Two-story Lush Private Spanish-style home Two-story Private Spanish-style home on quiet cul-du-sac with a floor to ceiling fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a large fenced backyard opening to lush greenbelt. Just remodeled from the inside out with a new kitchen, premium appliances, plank flooring throughout the first floor, new carpet and flooring upstairs, and new bathrooms. Home offers a large master suite with attached bathroom, large walk in closet and view of the greenbelt.
(RLNE5740189)