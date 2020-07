Amenities

2222 Cranston Drive Available 12/06/19 Great Home in South Escondido - Great home in South Escondido offering premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Enjoy the views from large balcony. Fully fenced in yard will keep your dogs out of trouble. Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management for showings at 760-690-6707. $2,700/month. Security Deposit $3,000.



