2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.



The well-ventilated and comfy interior features hardwood-style flooring, high vaulted ceiling, and ample storage space downstairs. Its lovely kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy marble countertops; fine simple white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space; and package appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit has installed central air and heating with nest thermostat along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Big built-in closets in the bedroom. A curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only limited to two pets are allowed ($250 per pet deposit, no breed restrictions). The exterior has an upstairs balcony and a large downstairs patio.



Lucky renters can also use the shared pool, spa, and tennis court. It also comes with an attached one-car garage with adjacent carport.



The tenant pays for cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will cover water, trash, and HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Oak Hill City Park, Washington Park, and Mountain View Park.



Bus lines:

355 - 0.1 mile

388 - 0.1 mile

354 - 0.1 mile

352 - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5894405)