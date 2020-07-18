All apartments in Escondido
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41

2135 East Valley Parkway · (408) 917-0430
Location

2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.

The well-ventilated and comfy interior features hardwood-style flooring, high vaulted ceiling, and ample storage space downstairs. Its lovely kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy marble countertops; fine simple white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space; and package appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit has installed central air and heating with nest thermostat along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Big built-in closets in the bedroom. A curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only limited to two pets are allowed ($250 per pet deposit, no breed restrictions). The exterior has an upstairs balcony and a large downstairs patio.

Lucky renters can also use the shared pool, spa, and tennis court. It also comes with an attached one-car garage with adjacent carport.

The tenant pays for cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will cover water, trash, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Oak Hill City Park, Washington Park, and Mountain View Park.

Bus lines:
355 - 0.1 mile
388 - 0.1 mile
354 - 0.1 mile
352 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5894405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have any available units?
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have?
Some of 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 currently offering any rent specials?
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 is pet friendly.
Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 offer parking?
Yes, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 offers parking.
Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have a pool?
Yes, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 has a pool.
Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have accessible units?
No, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41 has units with dishwashers.
