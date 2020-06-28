2057 Fiesta Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in the lovely gated community of Cimarron located in Escondido hills. Beautiful Panoramic views from the home & large deck. Great location for shopping, downtown & freeway. This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. All floors are laminate wood. The kitchen is newly remodeled with granite counters, tile backsplash, new wood cupboards and recessed lighting. The two downstairs baths have new granite vanities, lighting and cupboards. Shutters cover the windows. The 2 car garage has lots of storage cupboards. There is a fully fenced backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This community has a pool, recreation room, basketball area, tennis courts, walking trails and a pond.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! CALL FOR INFORMATION ON ADDITIONAL INCENTIVE!

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.