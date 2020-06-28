All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2057 Fiesta Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2057 Fiesta Glen
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:15 PM

2057 Fiesta Glen

2057 Fiesta Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2057 Fiesta Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in the lovely gated community of Cimarron located in Escondido hills. Beautiful Panoramic views from the home & large deck. Great location for shopping, downtown & freeway. This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. All floors are laminate wood. The kitchen is newly remodeled with granite counters, tile backsplash, new wood cupboards and recessed lighting. The two downstairs baths have new granite vanities, lighting and cupboards. Shutters cover the windows. The 2 car garage has lots of storage cupboards. There is a fully fenced backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This community has a pool, recreation room, basketball area, tennis courts, walking trails and a pond.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! CALL FOR INFORMATION ON ADDITIONAL INCENTIVE!
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Fiesta Glen have any available units?
2057 Fiesta Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2057 Fiesta Glen have?
Some of 2057 Fiesta Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Fiesta Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Fiesta Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Fiesta Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2057 Fiesta Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2057 Fiesta Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2057 Fiesta Glen offers parking.
Does 2057 Fiesta Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Fiesta Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Fiesta Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2057 Fiesta Glen has a pool.
Does 2057 Fiesta Glen have accessible units?
No, 2057 Fiesta Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Fiesta Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Fiesta Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College