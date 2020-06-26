All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1919 Harmony Grove Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1919 Harmony Grove Rd
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1919 Harmony Grove Rd

1919 Harmony Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1919 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1919 Harmony Grove Rd Available 08/01/19 Single Level Family House - Entertainers delight: Open concept in an ideal and close to all Escondido locations. Available August 1st, 2019. Professionally landscaped back yard with covered patio, in-ground pool, hot tub, high end sound system and outdoor shower (pool service and landscaping included). This home is designed for outdoor/indoor living and includes guest house/casita overlooking the pool for guests, studio/office or a 4th bedroom. Patio furnished with premium pool loungers, conversation set, firepit and dining set at no additional cost.

Gourmet kitchen with top of the line Samsung stainless steel appliances overlooks a living room full of natural light. The location cannot be beat, a mile walking distance to any shopping needs, Stone Brewery, 78 and 15 highways, and Palomar Hospital. Walk in closet is also present near new Samsung washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Appliances convey without warranty.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets considered under 20 lbs. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5000428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have any available units?
1919 Harmony Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have?
Some of 1919 Harmony Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Harmony Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Harmony Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Harmony Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd has a pool.
Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Harmony Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Harmony Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College