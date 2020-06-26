Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1919 Harmony Grove Rd Available 08/01/19 Single Level Family House - Entertainers delight: Open concept in an ideal and close to all Escondido locations. Available August 1st, 2019. Professionally landscaped back yard with covered patio, in-ground pool, hot tub, high end sound system and outdoor shower (pool service and landscaping included). This home is designed for outdoor/indoor living and includes guest house/casita overlooking the pool for guests, studio/office or a 4th bedroom. Patio furnished with premium pool loungers, conversation set, firepit and dining set at no additional cost.



Gourmet kitchen with top of the line Samsung stainless steel appliances overlooks a living room full of natural light. The location cannot be beat, a mile walking distance to any shopping needs, Stone Brewery, 78 and 15 highways, and Palomar Hospital. Walk in closet is also present near new Samsung washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Appliances convey without warranty.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets considered under 20 lbs. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE5000428)