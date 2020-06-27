All apartments in Escondido
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

184 Espanas Gln

184 Espanas Gln · No Longer Available
Location

184 Espanas Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
184 Espanas Gln Available 10/31/19 Two bedroom Condo with two parking spots - Gated two bedroom townhouse with large rooms and large patio, convenient parking behind unit. New double pane, energy efficient windows installed last year. New pergo floor installed in 2019. New washer and dryer. There are two pools. The smaller pool has a jacuzzi and outdoor shower.

For all showings, please call Christine at (951) 500-4259

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1,800.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: No.
- Utilities: Trash and sewer included.
- Term: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Espanas Gln have any available units?
184 Espanas Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Espanas Gln have?
Some of 184 Espanas Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Espanas Gln currently offering any rent specials?
184 Espanas Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Espanas Gln pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Espanas Gln is pet friendly.
Does 184 Espanas Gln offer parking?
Yes, 184 Espanas Gln offers parking.
Does 184 Espanas Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Espanas Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Espanas Gln have a pool?
Yes, 184 Espanas Gln has a pool.
Does 184 Espanas Gln have accessible units?
No, 184 Espanas Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Espanas Gln have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Espanas Gln does not have units with dishwashers.
