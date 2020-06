Amenities

Spacious and Bright Escondido Home Updated twin-home on a cul-de-sac. This beautiful home has been tastefully updated to feature wood flooring, granite counters, newer HVAC system, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings and a private, fenced in yard. This home is convenient to Del Dios Middle School, Escondido High School and Miller Elementary School. This is a must see!