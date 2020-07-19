All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1651 S Juniper St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1651 S Juniper St

1651 S Juniper St S · No Longer Available
Location

1651 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GATED Lovely 3 Br end unit with two enclosed private patios.Updated kitchen with all appliances.Washer & Dryer included.Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.One bedroom and bath downstairs.Two bedrooms upstairs.Romantic shower.Fully renovated 2 story charmer end unit.One Pet may be OK.2 parking spots.Totally updated.New premium energy efficient doors/sliders/windows to save money..$2190 rent and $2190 deposit.See all the pictures and video first. Good common facility,pool and GATED charming end unit home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 S Juniper St have any available units?
1651 S Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 S Juniper St have?
Some of 1651 S Juniper St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
1651 S Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 1651 S Juniper St offer parking?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St offers parking.
Does 1651 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 S Juniper St have a pool?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St has a pool.
Does 1651 S Juniper St have accessible units?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St has accessible units.
Does 1651 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 S Juniper St has units with dishwashers.
