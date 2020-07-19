1651 S Juniper St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GATED Lovely 3 Br end unit with two enclosed private patios.Updated kitchen with all appliances.Washer & Dryer included.Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.One bedroom and bath downstairs.Two bedrooms upstairs.Romantic shower.Fully renovated 2 story charmer end unit.One Pet may be OK.2 parking spots.Totally updated.New premium energy efficient doors/sliders/windows to save money..$2190 rent and $2190 deposit.See all the pictures and video first. Good common facility,pool and GATED charming end unit home!