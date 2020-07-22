All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1616 Cherry Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1616 Cherry Place
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1616 Cherry Place

1616 Cherry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1616 Cherry Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Remodeled House 2 Br + Den w/1 Car Garage - Nicely Remodeled 2 Br. House with Den and 1 car garage

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

2 bedrooms (rear bedroom has private access)
Den which can be used for office or bedroom
1 bathroom
Private house
One car garage
One covered carport and driveway

Fenced secure front yard
Fenced huge back yard
New flooring woodgrain
New Gas Stove/ Refrigerator
New Quartz counter tops in Kitchen
Gas heat wall furnace
Inside gas laundry hook-ups
New ceiling fans throughout
New vinyl windows
New window covering
Large mirror closet doors

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores
Albertsons, Home Depot, Storage Outlet, Office Depot, Chase Bank,
Planet Fitness, UPS, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Mirin Cafe and More

Washington Park in walking Distance and Escondido Women's Club.

The Escondido Charter High School is a few blocks away and we are minutes from the 15 Hwy.

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities
-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Thanks for considering us.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You apply online at our website.

(RLNE5431669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Cherry Place have any available units?
1616 Cherry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Cherry Place have?
Some of 1616 Cherry Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Cherry Place currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Cherry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Cherry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Cherry Place is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Cherry Place offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Cherry Place offers parking.
Does 1616 Cherry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Cherry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Cherry Place have a pool?
No, 1616 Cherry Place does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Cherry Place have accessible units?
No, 1616 Cherry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Cherry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Cherry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elán Riverwalk
1332 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College