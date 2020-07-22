1616 Cherry Place

Amenities
Remodeled House 2 Br + Den w/1 Car Garage - Nicely Remodeled 2 Br. House with Den and 1 car garage
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
2 bedrooms (rear bedroom has private access)
Den which can be used for office or bedroom
1 bathroom
Private house
One car garage
One covered carport and driveway
Fenced secure front yard
Fenced huge back yard
New flooring woodgrain
New Gas Stove/ Refrigerator
New Quartz counter tops in Kitchen
Gas heat wall furnace
Inside gas laundry hook-ups
New ceiling fans throughout
New vinyl windows
New window covering
Large mirror closet doors
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores
Albertsons, Home Depot, Storage Outlet, Office Depot, Chase Bank,
Planet Fitness, UPS, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Mirin Cafe and More
Washington Park in walking Distance and Escondido Women's Club.
The Escondido Charter High School is a few blocks away and we are minutes from the 15 Hwy.
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities
-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Thanks for considering us.
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You apply online at our website.
