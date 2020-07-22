1616 Cherry Place

Amenities

Remodeled House 2 Br + Den w/1 Car Garage - Nicely Remodeled 2 Br. House with Den and 1 car garage



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



2 bedrooms (rear bedroom has private access)

Den which can be used for office or bedroom

1 bathroom

Private house

One car garage

One covered carport and driveway



Fenced secure front yard

Fenced huge back yard

New flooring woodgrain

New Gas Stove/ Refrigerator

New Quartz counter tops in Kitchen

Gas heat wall furnace

Inside gas laundry hook-ups

New ceiling fans throughout

New vinyl windows

New window covering

Large mirror closet doors



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores

Albertsons, Home Depot, Storage Outlet, Office Depot, Chase Bank,

Planet Fitness, UPS, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Mirin Cafe and More



Washington Park in walking Distance and Escondido Women's Club.



The Escondido Charter High School is a few blocks away and we are minutes from the 15 Hwy.



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico Score Minimum 600

-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities

-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Thanks for considering us.



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You apply online at our website.



