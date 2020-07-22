All apartments in Escondido
1436 Calle Redonda
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1436 Calle Redonda

1436 Calle Redonda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Calle Redonda Lane, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom home - This cozy three bedroom, two bath home is located in a quiet nice neighborhood of Escondido, west of Interstate 15. Lots of hardwood and laminate flooring, granite and cultured marble in bathrooms with tile. Ceiling fans, air conditioning, plenty of cabinets in kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave and corian countertops. Nice patio area and two car garage with opener and washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Call Steve at 760-744-6000 0r 760-310-9839 for an appointment to view property must see to appreciate.

(RLNE3786170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Calle Redonda have any available units?
1436 Calle Redonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Calle Redonda have?
Some of 1436 Calle Redonda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Calle Redonda currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Calle Redonda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Calle Redonda pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Calle Redonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1436 Calle Redonda offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Calle Redonda offers parking.
Does 1436 Calle Redonda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Calle Redonda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Calle Redonda have a pool?
No, 1436 Calle Redonda does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Calle Redonda have accessible units?
No, 1436 Calle Redonda does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Calle Redonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Calle Redonda has units with dishwashers.
