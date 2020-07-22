1436 Calle Redonda

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom home - This cozy three bedroom, two bath home is located in a quiet nice neighborhood of Escondido, west of Interstate 15. Lots of hardwood and laminate flooring, granite and cultured marble in bathrooms with tile. Ceiling fans, air conditioning, plenty of cabinets in kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave and corian countertops. Nice patio area and two car garage with opener and washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Call Steve at 760-744-6000 0r 760-310-9839 for an appointment to view property must see to appreciate.



(RLNE3786170)