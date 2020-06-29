1432 Rincon Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

***OPEN HOUSE Monday 2/3 from 3-4 PM : 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Escondido Remodel*** - Immaculate Escondido home that has gone through a complete interior remodel. Fresh new paint and hardwood surfaces throughout the entire home. A fully remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, magnificent quartz countertops, and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. The bathrooms have new vanities, fixtures, and redesigned showers. Don't forget your washer and dryer as this home is equipped with a large laundry room.



Schools: Conway Elementary, Rincon Middle, Escondido High



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



