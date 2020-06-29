All apartments in Escondido
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1432 Rincon Villa Drive

1432 Rincon Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Rincon Villa Drive, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***OPEN HOUSE Monday 2/3 from 3-4 PM : 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Escondido Remodel*** - Immaculate Escondido home that has gone through a complete interior remodel. Fresh new paint and hardwood surfaces throughout the entire home. A fully remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, magnificent quartz countertops, and stainless steel stove and dishwasher. The bathrooms have new vanities, fixtures, and redesigned showers. Don't forget your washer and dryer as this home is equipped with a large laundry room.

Schools: Conway Elementary, Rincon Middle, Escondido High

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5505233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have any available units?
1432 Rincon Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have?
Some of 1432 Rincon Villa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Rincon Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Rincon Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Rincon Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Rincon Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Rincon Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.

