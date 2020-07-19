Amenities

1431 Amor Place Available 03/16/19 Rehabbed home in North Escondido - Nicely rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home in Escondido at end of a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. All new and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. New flooring in all areas except 2 of the bedrooms. Custom master bath. Drought tolerant landscaping. Attached 2 car garage. Very convenient to schools, shopping, and freeways. Did we say rehabbed and great neighborhood? Call or text 760-690-6707. Francis Taylor Property Management.



(RLNE4698493)