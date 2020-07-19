All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 Amor Place

1431 Amor Place · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Amor Place, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
1431 Amor Place Available 03/16/19 Rehabbed home in North Escondido - Nicely rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home in Escondido at end of a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. All new and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. New flooring in all areas except 2 of the bedrooms. Custom master bath. Drought tolerant landscaping. Attached 2 car garage. Very convenient to schools, shopping, and freeways. Did we say rehabbed and great neighborhood? Call or text 760-690-6707. Francis Taylor Property Management.

(RLNE4698493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Amor Place have any available units?
1431 Amor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 1431 Amor Place currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Amor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Amor Place pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Amor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1431 Amor Place offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Amor Place offers parking.
Does 1431 Amor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Amor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Amor Place have a pool?
No, 1431 Amor Place does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Amor Place have accessible units?
No, 1431 Amor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Amor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Amor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Amor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Amor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
