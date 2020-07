Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Great Panoramic View and city lights on this 1/3 acre. Lots of light, remodeled kitchen. Maple cabinets, tiled floors & new carpet throughout. HUGE master bathroom with a Spa Tub & shower. Master Bedroom on the entry level make this room easy to access. Beautiful View deck for those relaxing nights. The house is on a cul de sac street on a shared Drive.

Master Upstairs with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. pets on case by case basis