127 W 6th Ave unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

127 W 6th Ave unit A

127 W 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

127 W 6th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
127 W 6th Ave unit A Available 01/18/19 3 Bedroom in Central Escondido - If interested please EMAIL Dave.Advent@yahoo.com

Three bedroom, two bathroom home located in a try-plex community in central Escondido. Includes detached garage for additional storage space. Separate, shared laundry room in the community. Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Fridge and stove and other kitchen appliances included. All bedrooms are good size and have large closets. Small yard space in front of home.

Professionally managed by Advent Property Management
Agent Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248
Email Dave at dave.advent@yahoo.com

Online applications at www.adventmgmt.com
Monthly rent $1850
Security deposit $1850 on approved credit
One small dog or cat allowed, under 50lbs
Additional pet deposit required

Maximum 7 people allowed in home
Must have valid ID to apply

Water and Trash included
All other utilities are tenants responsibility
No smoking/drug use on premises

(RLNE4614575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have any available units?
127 W 6th Ave unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have?
Some of 127 W 6th Ave unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 W 6th Ave unit A currently offering any rent specials?
127 W 6th Ave unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 W 6th Ave unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 W 6th Ave unit A is pet friendly.
Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A offer parking?
Yes, 127 W 6th Ave unit A offers parking.
Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 W 6th Ave unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have a pool?
No, 127 W 6th Ave unit A does not have a pool.
Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have accessible units?
No, 127 W 6th Ave unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 127 W 6th Ave unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 W 6th Ave unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
