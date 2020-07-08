Amenities

127 W 6th Ave unit A Available 01/18/19 3 Bedroom in Central Escondido - If interested please EMAIL Dave.Advent@yahoo.com



Three bedroom, two bathroom home located in a try-plex community in central Escondido. Includes detached garage for additional storage space. Separate, shared laundry room in the community. Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Fridge and stove and other kitchen appliances included. All bedrooms are good size and have large closets. Small yard space in front of home.



Professionally managed by Advent Property Management

Agent Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248

Email Dave at dave.advent@yahoo.com



Online applications at www.adventmgmt.com

Monthly rent $1850

Security deposit $1850 on approved credit

One small dog or cat allowed, under 50lbs

Additional pet deposit required



Maximum 7 people allowed in home

Must have valid ID to apply



Water and Trash included

All other utilities are tenants responsibility

No smoking/drug use on premises



