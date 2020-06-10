1259 Sundown Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in Escondido*** - Available NOW! Super cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Escondido with a hard surface flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and french door to balcony with views. The kitchen is nicely updated with plenty of cabinet space. One car garage with extra laundry room. Extra storage space, as well! Access to community amenities including clubhouse and pool/spa! Easy access to 15 freeway at El Norte Parkway. SORRY, NO PETS.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501651)