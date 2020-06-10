All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1259 Sundown Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1259 Sundown Glen
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1259 Sundown Glen

1259 Sundown Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1259 Sundown Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in Escondido*** - Available NOW! Super cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Escondido with a hard surface flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and french door to balcony with views. The kitchen is nicely updated with plenty of cabinet space. One car garage with extra laundry room. Extra storage space, as well! Access to community amenities including clubhouse and pool/spa! Easy access to 15 freeway at El Norte Parkway. SORRY, NO PETS.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Sundown Glen have any available units?
1259 Sundown Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Sundown Glen have?
Some of 1259 Sundown Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Sundown Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Sundown Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Sundown Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1259 Sundown Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1259 Sundown Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Sundown Glen offers parking.
Does 1259 Sundown Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 Sundown Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Sundown Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1259 Sundown Glen has a pool.
Does 1259 Sundown Glen have accessible units?
No, 1259 Sundown Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Sundown Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Sundown Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College