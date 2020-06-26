All apartments in Escondido
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1256 Soria Glen

1256 Soria Gln · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Soria Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Split-Level Duplex Style Home - This spacious split-level duplex style home features air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, custom paint, neutral carpet and modern vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with butcher block countertops, oak cabinetry, pantry, appliances include black double-door refrigerator with water/ice in door and built-in microwave, stainless steel smooth top electric range/oven, dishwasher, plus full size washer/dryer in own closet. Access from kitchen to back patio/yard with mountain view. Large dining room and step down to living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and master bath with shower. Second bedroom also has mirrored closet doors and access to balcony. Hall bath adjacent to second bedroom features tub/shower combo. One car attached garage is on 1st level. Community offers pool and spa. Close easy access to 15 freeway. Will allow up to 2 cats only.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE2642739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Soria Glen have any available units?
1256 Soria Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Soria Glen have?
Some of 1256 Soria Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Soria Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Soria Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Soria Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Soria Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Soria Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Soria Glen offers parking.
Does 1256 Soria Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Soria Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Soria Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1256 Soria Glen has a pool.
Does 1256 Soria Glen have accessible units?
No, 1256 Soria Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Soria Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Soria Glen has units with dishwashers.
