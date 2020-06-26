1256 Soria Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Split-Level Duplex Style Home - This spacious split-level duplex style home features air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, custom paint, neutral carpet and modern vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with butcher block countertops, oak cabinetry, pantry, appliances include black double-door refrigerator with water/ice in door and built-in microwave, stainless steel smooth top electric range/oven, dishwasher, plus full size washer/dryer in own closet. Access from kitchen to back patio/yard with mountain view. Large dining room and step down to living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and master bath with shower. Second bedroom also has mirrored closet doors and access to balcony. Hall bath adjacent to second bedroom features tub/shower combo. One car attached garage is on 1st level. Community offers pool and spa. Close easy access to 15 freeway. Will allow up to 2 cats only.

