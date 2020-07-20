All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1166 Avocado Ave.

1166 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Avocado Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Rental Home in Escondido - Charming one-story single-family home with spacious outdoor space with a partial interior remodel in quiet Escondido neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bathroom home features 1,892 SqFt with multiple living spaces, new kitchen appliances and an active fruit grove in the home's front yard. The home's entryway opens up to a family room with a stone stacked fireplace and views of the backyard. The open floor plan of the living room and kitchen is filled with great natural light from the backyard with a glass sliding door leading to the backyard. The kitchen features new stainless steel kitchen appliances and a separate space for a formal dining area.

The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, spacious vanity and additional storage cabinets. Two guest bedrooms include carpet and tile flooring with closet storage. One bedroom includes a sliding glass door leading to the home's backyard. The bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo, tile flooring and additional storage cabinets. The backyard features a shaded patio area with a small grass play area surrounded by mature landscaping and includes a storage shed. The home includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the home. A laundry room is equipped with a washer, dryer and storage cabinets. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: Rock Springs Elementary School, Del Rios Middle School, Escondido High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5268818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Avocado Ave. have any available units?
1166 Avocado Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 Avocado Ave. have?
Some of 1166 Avocado Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Avocado Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Avocado Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Avocado Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Avocado Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Avocado Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Avocado Ave. offers parking.
Does 1166 Avocado Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 Avocado Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Avocado Ave. have a pool?
No, 1166 Avocado Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Avocado Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1166 Avocado Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Avocado Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Avocado Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
