1166 Avocado Ave.

Charming Rental Home in Escondido - Charming one-story single-family home with spacious outdoor space with a partial interior remodel in quiet Escondido neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bathroom home features 1,892 SqFt with multiple living spaces, new kitchen appliances and an active fruit grove in the home's front yard. The home's entryway opens up to a family room with a stone stacked fireplace and views of the backyard. The open floor plan of the living room and kitchen is filled with great natural light from the backyard with a glass sliding door leading to the backyard. The kitchen features new stainless steel kitchen appliances and a separate space for a formal dining area.



The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, spacious vanity and additional storage cabinets. Two guest bedrooms include carpet and tile flooring with closet storage. One bedroom includes a sliding glass door leading to the home's backyard. The bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo, tile flooring and additional storage cabinets. The backyard features a shaded patio area with a small grass play area surrounded by mature landscaping and includes a storage shed. The home includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the home. A laundry room is equipped with a washer, dryer and storage cabinets. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: Rock Springs Elementary School, Del Rios Middle School, Escondido High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



