All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 6047 Christie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
6047 Christie Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

6047 Christie Avenue

6047 Christie Ave · (925) 956-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6047 Christie Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.) of this unit has 1 bedroom and a bonus room that could be used as an office, Music studio, or theater. There is an entrance to the outside from the lower level as well as the shared hall corridor.

The second floor open loft style (approx 660sq. ft.)

large kitchen with plenty of storage space and a massive pantry.

large living/dining room with bamboo floors and 4 skylights.

The third floor is the large Master bedroom with full bath and laundry as well as abundant storage space. There are 4 skylights in this room.

Free High speed internet.

Utility pass through $185

=========================================================
****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****
APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):

1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.

3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.

4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.
All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.
When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.

8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the end of the Summer and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.

9) We require the residents to purchase a Tenant Liability Insurance policy or a Renter's Insurance.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above.

BEMG Staff

(RLNE3956076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 Christie Avenue have any available units?
6047 Christie Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6047 Christie Avenue have?
Some of 6047 Christie Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 Christie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Christie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Christie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue offer parking?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue have a pool?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6047 Christie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6047 Christie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6047 Christie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly Apartments
Emeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity