6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.) of this unit has 1 bedroom and a bonus room that could be used as an office, Music studio, or theater. There is an entrance to the outside from the lower level as well as the shared hall corridor.



The second floor open loft style (approx 660sq. ft.)



large kitchen with plenty of storage space and a massive pantry.



large living/dining room with bamboo floors and 4 skylights.



The third floor is the large Master bedroom with full bath and laundry as well as abundant storage space. There are 4 skylights in this room.



Free High speed internet.



Utility pass through $185



****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****

APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):



1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.



http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/



2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.



3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.



4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.



5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.

All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.

When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.



6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.



7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.



8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the end of the Summer and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.



9) We require the residents to purchase a Tenant Liability Insurance policy or a Renter's Insurance.



Thank you for your attention to all of the above.



BEMG Staff



(RLNE3956076)