Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Icon at Park

1401 Park Ave · (510) 298-1479
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Location

1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608
Central Emeryville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 26

$3,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. Jul 25

$4,005

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 18

$4,231

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 18

$4,231

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 6

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Icon at Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Just across the bay from San Francisco, Icon at Park is fully equipped to fit an urban lifestyle with amenities like granite countertops, expansive ceilings, oversized windows and an on-site lifestyle Fitness Center. Right in the heart of Emeryville, you'll discover an eclectic mix of the arts, science and technology. A home to fit where you are, and where you're going. All the luxury of Silicon Valley, tucked within the vibrant community-Icon at Park is a beacon of inspirational living. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Parking Spaces: 83.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Icon at Park have any available units?
Icon at Park has 5 units available starting at $3,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Icon at Park have?
Some of Icon at Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Icon at Park currently offering any rent specials?
Icon at Park is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Icon at Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Icon at Park is pet friendly.
Does Icon at Park offer parking?
Yes, Icon at Park offers parking.
Does Icon at Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Icon at Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Icon at Park have a pool?
No, Icon at Park does not have a pool.
Does Icon at Park have accessible units?
No, Icon at Park does not have accessible units.
Does Icon at Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Icon at Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Icon at Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Icon at Park has units with air conditioning.
