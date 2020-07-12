Amenities

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Just across the bay from San Francisco, Icon at Park is fully equipped to fit an urban lifestyle with amenities like granite countertops, expansive ceilings, oversized windows and an on-site lifestyle Fitness Center. Right in the heart of Emeryville, you'll discover an eclectic mix of the arts, science and technology. A home to fit where you are, and where you're going. All the luxury of Silicon Valley, tucked within the vibrant community-Icon at Park is a beacon of inspirational living. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)