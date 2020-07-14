Bakery Lofts

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Community area maintaince: $108/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Gated: $100/month.
Storage Details: $75-$135/month