Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Bakery Lofts

4700 Adeline Street · (510) 900-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Longfellow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,151

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,457

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bakery Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919. It operated continuously as a bakery until 1988, when San Francisco Herb and Natural Food Company leased the building as a warehouse and distribution center. Madison Park purchased the bakery in 1998 and converted the property into live/work units.

In addition to the rehabilitation of the old bakery building, three new buildings were built and a central open-air atrium was created to join the buildings. Madison Park certified the property with the National Park Service as a historic landmark when the project was completed in 2002.
Bakery Lofts sits on the border of Oakland and Emeryville. This community consists of three different phases. Each building is unique and original.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Community area maintaince: $108/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Gated: $100/month.
Storage Details: $75-$135/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bakery Lofts have any available units?
Bakery Lofts has 3 units available starting at $2,151 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bakery Lofts have?
Some of Bakery Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bakery Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Bakery Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bakery Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Bakery Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Bakery Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Bakery Lofts offers parking.
Does Bakery Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bakery Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bakery Lofts have a pool?
No, Bakery Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Bakery Lofts have accessible units?
No, Bakery Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Bakery Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bakery Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Bakery Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, Bakery Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
