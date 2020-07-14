Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919. It operated continuously as a bakery until 1988, when San Francisco Herb and Natural Food Company leased the building as a warehouse and distribution center. Madison Park purchased the bakery in 1998 and converted the property into live/work units.



In addition to the rehabilitation of the old bakery building, three new buildings were built and a central open-air atrium was created to join the buildings. Madison Park certified the property with the National Park Service as a historic landmark when the project was completed in 2002.

Bakery Lofts sits on the border of Oakland and Emeryville. This community consists of three different phases. Each building is unique and original.