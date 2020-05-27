All apartments in Emeryville
Emeryville, CA
1074 45th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1074 45th Street

1074 45th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Beautiful Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom Apartment + Office: 1000 square feet

Large upstairs apartment in well cared for triplex property in Emeryville. There are 2 bedrooms plus office. Office is also perfect for a small nursery and/or toddler bedroom.

Some of the highlights include:

New appliances, new heating, and cosmetic upgrades.
Hard wood flooring as well as carpet and tile.
Spacious open floor plan kitchen and dining/living area with stone countertops
Separate utility room with washer and dryer.
Gas range cooktop & oven, dishwasher.
Includes shared sun deck.
Ample storage with walk in closet, storage nook, and attic storage.
Close proximity to cafes, restaurants, parks, public pool, and fun community events
Close to Public Transit to San Francisco, walking/biking distance to BART, bike share stations and Bridge bike trail.
Things to Know:

This is a non-smoking unit.
The unit does not come with parking, however there is street parking almost always available out front.
We are unable to accept section 8 at this time.
No pets

(RLNE5810151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 45th Street have any available units?
1074 45th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1074 45th Street have?
Some of 1074 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1074 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1074 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 1074 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1074 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 1074 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1074 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 45th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1074 45th Street has a pool.
Does 1074 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1074 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
