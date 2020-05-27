1074 45th Street

Amenities

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Beautiful Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom Apartment + Office: 1000 square feet



Large upstairs apartment in well cared for triplex property in Emeryville. There are 2 bedrooms plus office. Office is also perfect for a small nursery and/or toddler bedroom.



Some of the highlights include:



New appliances, new heating, and cosmetic upgrades.

Hard wood flooring as well as carpet and tile.

Spacious open floor plan kitchen and dining/living area with stone countertops

Separate utility room with washer and dryer.

Gas range cooktop & oven, dishwasher.

Includes shared sun deck.

Ample storage with walk in closet, storage nook, and attic storage.

Close proximity to cafes, restaurants, parks, public pool, and fun community events

Close to Public Transit to San Francisco, walking/biking distance to BART, bike share stations and Bridge bike trail.

Things to Know:



This is a non-smoking unit.

The unit does not come with parking, however there is street parking almost always available out front.

We are unable to accept section 8 at this time.

No pets



(RLNE5810151)