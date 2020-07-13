Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Showcasing elevated industrial design and vibrant views of the bay, Icon at Doyle captures the city's creative spirit. Among its luxury amenities, Icon at Doyle features stainless steel appliances, expansive ceilings and abundant windows-plus gratis membership to the lifestyle Fitness Center at our sister neighborhood, Icon at Park. Here at the crossroads of leading-edge industries in biotech and entertainment, you're close to Berkeley, San Francisco and Oakland, and just an easy drive from Silicon Valley's tech giants and all the downtown action. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)