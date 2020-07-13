All apartments in Emeryville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Icon at Doyle

5540 Doyle St · (510) 298-1851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Location

5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA 94608
Central Emeryville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit S · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Icon at Doyle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Showcasing elevated industrial design and vibrant views of the bay, Icon at Doyle captures the city's creative spirit. Among its luxury amenities, Icon at Doyle features stainless steel appliances, expansive ceilings and abundant windows-plus gratis membership to the lifestyle Fitness Center at our sister neighborhood, Icon at Park. Here at the crossroads of leading-edge industries in biotech and entertainment, you're close to Berkeley, San Francisco and Oakland, and just an easy drive from Silicon Valley's tech giants and all the downtown action. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Icon at Doyle have any available units?
Icon at Doyle has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Icon at Doyle have?
Some of Icon at Doyle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Icon at Doyle currently offering any rent specials?
Icon at Doyle is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Icon at Doyle pet-friendly?
Yes, Icon at Doyle is pet friendly.
Does Icon at Doyle offer parking?
Yes, Icon at Doyle offers parking.
Does Icon at Doyle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Icon at Doyle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Icon at Doyle have a pool?
No, Icon at Doyle does not have a pool.
Does Icon at Doyle have accessible units?
No, Icon at Doyle does not have accessible units.
Does Icon at Doyle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Icon at Doyle has units with dishwashers.
Does Icon at Doyle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Icon at Doyle has units with air conditioning.
