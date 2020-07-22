Rent Calculator
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
871 Avocado Avenue #A
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 15
871 Avocado Avenue #A
871 Avocado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
871 Avocado Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 3bd/1.5 Bath. Huge yard with plenty of storage. All Utilities included.
Give us a call for a viewing
619-730-9015
871 Avocado Ave. #A El Cajon CA 92020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have any available units?
871 Avocado Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have?
Some of 871 Avocado Avenue #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 871 Avocado Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
871 Avocado Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Avocado Avenue #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Avocado Avenue #A is pet friendly.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A offer parking?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not offer parking.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have units with air conditioning.
