El Cajon, CA
871 Avocado Avenue #A
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

871 Avocado Avenue #A

871 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

871 Avocado Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 3bd/1.5 Bath. Huge yard with plenty of storage. All Utilities included.
Give us a call for a viewing
619-730-9015
871 Avocado Ave. #A El Cajon CA 92020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have any available units?
871 Avocado Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have?
Some of 871 Avocado Avenue #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Avocado Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
871 Avocado Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Avocado Avenue #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Avocado Avenue #A is pet friendly.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A offer parking?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not offer parking.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Avocado Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Avocado Avenue #A does not have units with air conditioning.
