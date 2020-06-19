All apartments in Davis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

516 K Street, Apt A

516 K St · (530) 564-7468
Location

516 K St, Davis, CA 95616
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 516 K Street, Apt A · Avail. Sep 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet. Features two covered parking spaces (front to back in the carport), an extra storage unit (appx 4' by 10'), and access to the coin operated laundry room.
Owner pays sewer, trash and water. Tenant pays electric, gas/propane and cable. Don't delay - act today. This one won't last!

$250 non refundable holding fee

(RLNE3982645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 K Street, Apt A have any available units?
516 K Street, Apt A has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 K Street, Apt A have?
Some of 516 K Street, Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 K Street, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
516 K Street, Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 K Street, Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 K Street, Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 516 K Street, Apt A does offer parking.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 K Street, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A have a pool?
No, 516 K Street, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 516 K Street, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 K Street, Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 K Street, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 K Street, Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
