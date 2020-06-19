Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet. Features two covered parking spaces (front to back in the carport), an extra storage unit (appx 4' by 10'), and access to the coin operated laundry room.

Owner pays sewer, trash and water. Tenant pays electric, gas/propane and cable. Don't delay - act today. This one won't last!



$250 non refundable holding fee



