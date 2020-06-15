2322 Muir Woods Place

Amenities

in unit laundry carport

West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails.



Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.



$2400 / month plus tenant pays for City of Davis Utilities (water, sewer, and trash). Security Deposit is $3200. NO PETS ALLOWED.



DRE 00182401

Lyon Property Management



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.