All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 2322 Muir Woods Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
2322 Muir Woods Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:35 AM

2322 Muir Woods Place

2322 Muir Woods Place · (530) 240-9403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2322 Muir Woods Place, Davis, CA 95616
West Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
West Davis cozy cul-de-sac home with laminate floors through much of the home. Large bedroom closets. Serene peaceful location near walking trails.

Washer and dryer are included. No garage, but the home does have a covered carport.

$2400 / month plus tenant pays for City of Davis Utilities (water, sewer, and trash). Security Deposit is $3200. NO PETS ALLOWED.

DRE 00182401
Lyon Property Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have any available units?
2322 Muir Woods Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2322 Muir Woods Place currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Muir Woods Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Muir Woods Place pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Muir Woods Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Muir Woods Place does offer parking.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Muir Woods Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have a pool?
No, 2322 Muir Woods Place does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have accessible units?
No, 2322 Muir Woods Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Muir Woods Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Muir Woods Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Muir Woods Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2322 Muir Woods Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity