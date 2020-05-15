All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 9901 WASHINGTON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
9901 WASHINGTON
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

9901 WASHINGTON

9901 Washington Blvd · (323) 397-7694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Washington Culver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$5,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
new construction
Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle. Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, quartz and stone countertops, custom tile backsplash and elegant cabinetry ideal for all of your storage needs. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Wood-style flooring and oversize windows give your living room an upscale vibe, and your very own private patio/balcony will soon be your favorite place to wind down while enjoying the California breeze. You'll have access to top-notch resident amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two lush courtyard gardens, a fully equipped business center and a sixth-floor terrace with a fire pit and stunning views of the city. Enjoy the nearby shops and restaurants and everything else Downtown Culver City has to offer! On-site management and concierge services are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 WASHINGTON have any available units?
9901 WASHINGTON has a unit available for $5,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9901 WASHINGTON have?
Some of 9901 WASHINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 WASHINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
9901 WASHINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 WASHINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON offer parking?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON does not offer parking.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9901 WASHINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON have a pool?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON have accessible units?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9901 WASHINGTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 9901 WASHINGTON does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9901 WASHINGTON?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity