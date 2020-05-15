9901 WASHINGTON

Amenities

Beautiful top floor, 2 levels loft in the heart of downtown Culver City! This spacious loft comes with all the modern conveniences designed to complement your lifestyle. Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, quartz and stone countertops, custom tile backsplash and elegant cabinetry ideal for all of your storage needs. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Wood-style flooring and oversize windows give your living room an upscale vibe, and your very own private patio/balcony will soon be your favorite place to wind down while enjoying the California breeze. You'll have access to top-notch resident amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two lush courtyard gardens, a fully equipped business center and a sixth-floor terrace with a fire pit and stunning views of the city. Enjoy the nearby shops and restaurants and everything else Downtown Culver City has to offer! On-site management and concierge services are available.