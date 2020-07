Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo unit in the popular Lakeside Village Complex in Culver City, CA. Unit was recently updated with new carpet, new paint and stainless steel appliances. The rooms are spacious and the living room comes with a fireplace. Association amenities include a clubhouse, gym, 3 pools, outdoor BBQ's, picnic areas and a security gate entrance.