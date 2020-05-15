All apartments in Culver City
6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle

6365 Green Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6365 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful, spacious, bright, airy, open floor 2bed+2bath+large patio+2 SXS Parking+MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED (incl. gas,water, sewer, trash,CABLE w/HBO CH and amenities)! Open concept living area, spacious dining and living room w/ fireplace. Large windows and wall to ceiling sliding doors brings natural light. Remodeled kitchen. Great size bedrooms (one is a master). Tons of closets. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 spas, playground, party room, Gym, saunas, billiard, ping pong, tennis court, Pacifica Montessori inside the complex (residents has priority and some discount). Near LAX, Silicon Beach, Fwys, Westside mall, restaurants, shops. Award winning Culver City Schools! Must see! Better photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have any available units?
6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have?
Some of 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle offers parking.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle has a pool.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have accessible units?
No, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6365 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
