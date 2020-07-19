All apartments in Culver City
5950 CANTERBURY Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:35 AM

5950 CANTERBURY Drive

5950 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5950 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Upgraded interior facing corner unit, (only one common wall). Newer wood floors. Galley style kitchen features granite counter tops. Walk-in closetin master bedroom. Plantation shutters and brand new blinds, bathrooms are tiled and feature granite counter tops and re-glazed shower. Great unit location with only one adjoining wall and hedgerow views from the balcony, living room and both bedrooms 2 tandem parking spaces. Complex offers updated pool and pool area. Sauna, and Gym. The clubhouse is great for entertaining. Culver City Schools (tenant to verify) and Services. Minutes to the 405, 90 and 10 freeways. Short distance to Westfield Shopping Center. This one has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have any available units?
5950 CANTERBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have?
Some of 5950 CANTERBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 CANTERBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5950 CANTERBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 CANTERBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5950 CANTERBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5950 CANTERBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
