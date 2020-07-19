5950 CANTERBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

Upgraded interior facing corner unit, (only one common wall). Newer wood floors. Galley style kitchen features granite counter tops. Walk-in closetin master bedroom. Plantation shutters and brand new blinds, bathrooms are tiled and feature granite counter tops and re-glazed shower. Great unit location with only one adjoining wall and hedgerow views from the balcony, living room and both bedrooms 2 tandem parking spaces. Complex offers updated pool and pool area. Sauna, and Gym. The clubhouse is great for entertaining. Culver City Schools (tenant to verify) and Services. Minutes to the 405, 90 and 10 freeways. Short distance to Westfield Shopping Center. This one has it all.